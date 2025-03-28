Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 35,779 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,185,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 375.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,269 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sabre by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,053,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,191 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sabre by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 267,778 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.62. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SABR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

