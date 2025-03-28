Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $109,000 Position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 237,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Global Business Travel Group by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 155,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 386,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

GBTG stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBTG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

