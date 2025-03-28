Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $49,000 Position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $501.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.68. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

Evolv Technologies Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.