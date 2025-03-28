Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBI. Barclays PLC grew its position in Janus International Group by 216.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 161,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,125,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 435,721 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 854.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 163,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,827,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 244,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 861,670 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of JBI opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.