Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 60,922 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

