Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $888.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

