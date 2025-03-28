Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sprinklr by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after acquiring an additional 322,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 295,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 991,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 246,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.
Sprinklr Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
