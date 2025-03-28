Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Cinemark worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 714.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

CNK stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

