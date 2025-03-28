Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 309.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 551,896 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,392,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,555,000 after buying an additional 246,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 190,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.8% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 603,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 127,712 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $890,072. The trade was a 3.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,100. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of CLNE opened at $1.74 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $389.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLNE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLNE

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.