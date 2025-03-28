Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,207 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,549,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 662.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 20,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 628,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,495,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $68.41 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $870.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

