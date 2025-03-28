Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 772 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $490.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

