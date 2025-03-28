Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 89,969 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:NDEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:NDEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDEC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NDEC stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (NDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ-100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NDEC was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

