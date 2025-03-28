Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,693 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.48 million, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.82. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

