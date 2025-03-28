Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $410.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

