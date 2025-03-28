Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCPI. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

FCPI stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

