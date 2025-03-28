Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,738 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,048,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 835,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,058,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 166,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,897,000 after purchasing an additional 95,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 147,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -144.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. Citizens Jmp raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

