Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 4,663.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average of $110.87. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Arete Research raised shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

