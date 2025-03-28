Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 678.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 208,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 182,075 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the third quarter worth $394,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

