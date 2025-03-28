Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. PGGM Investments increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 54,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $62.27 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

In related news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 24,870 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $1,642,912.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,456.66. The trade was a 35.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $70,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,222. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,272. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBSH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

