Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.3% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,849,000 after purchasing an additional 200,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,272,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,368,000 after acquiring an additional 68,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Affirm by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 770,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 269.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after acquiring an additional 528,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.76.

Affirm stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 6,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $407,373.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at $184,535.64. The trade was a 68.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,301 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,543. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

