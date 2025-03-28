Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,816,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,821,000 after acquiring an additional 269,798 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 256,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 80,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,512,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,530,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KXI opened at $63.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $712.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

