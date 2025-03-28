Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 5.23% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APRJ. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 836.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 136,722 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 46,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance

APRJ opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.11. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.