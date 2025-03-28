Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIGH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HIGH stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Stories

