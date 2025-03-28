Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 49,843 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 130.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,843 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJR. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period.
NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.40 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
