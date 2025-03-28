Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 7,445 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $20.11.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

