Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,563 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter worth $460,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,419,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

BATS ZAUG opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $25.26.

The Innovator 1 Yr August (ZAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

