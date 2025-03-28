Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 10,508 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 58,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 28,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.0 %

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 90.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

