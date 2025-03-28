Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,747 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,620,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SEA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,111 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $133.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.87. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 890.48 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Arete Research upgraded shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

