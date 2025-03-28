Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 497 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FOX by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,753 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. StockNews.com downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.