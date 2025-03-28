Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 327.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2,621.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.