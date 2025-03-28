Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,956 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAGL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 160,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,850,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,911,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 664,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,835 shares during the period.

Shares of EAGL opened at $28.47 on Friday. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.04.

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

