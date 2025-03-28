Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,192,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $23,194,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 206,962 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WSC stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $46.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.67%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

