Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,737,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 94,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,324,000 after purchasing an additional 59,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after buying an additional 118,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,361,000 after buying an additional 57,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

