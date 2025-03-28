Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 72,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. Analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

