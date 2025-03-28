Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,730 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 71,574 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

