Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $789,000 Stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

SOXQ opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $411.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

