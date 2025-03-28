Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $791,000 Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 34,497.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after acquiring an additional 241,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,144,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,371,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 275,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,516,000 after buying an additional 133,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,612,000 after buying an additional 109,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.30.

Medpace Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $316.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.01 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.40 and its 200-day moving average is $339.26.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

