Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $830,000 Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,180,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 4.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $70.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.0648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

