Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

FCN opened at $163.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

