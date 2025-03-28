Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,333 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,802,000 after acquiring an additional 435,854 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,179,000 after acquiring an additional 163,654 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,198,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,324,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,616,000.

Shares of VIGI opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $89.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

