Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 102.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 238.81%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

