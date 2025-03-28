Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $892,000 Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,681 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 815,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,424,000 after acquiring an additional 36,394 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,397,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of KB stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $45.59 and a one year high of $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KB

KB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.