Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $941,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $64.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.1755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

