Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WES. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 33,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WES opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.85%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile



Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

