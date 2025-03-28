Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $970,000 Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WNS by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in WNS by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of WNS from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $65.26.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

