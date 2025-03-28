Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 96.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 169,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 82,891 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 128,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 27,194 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.35. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

