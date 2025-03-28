Corient Private Wealth LLC Makes New $786,000 Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRPT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.41.

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

