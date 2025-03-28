Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $140,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,528 shares in the company, valued at $440,484.48. This trade represents a 24.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,486.56. This represents a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

