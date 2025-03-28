Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,397 Shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,360,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of XJH opened at $39.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $255.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.