Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.37% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 57,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,984,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth $2,759,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.89. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.